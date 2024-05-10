Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie boldly declares that he sees no African rapper who can rival him except for the likes of US rappers Kendrick Lamar and J Cole.

In his latest mixtape, “The Championship,” Sarkodie doesn’t hold back, asserting his dominance and boasting of his achievements. In the track titled “Brag,” the BET Award-winner announces, “I gotta brag, I am too quiet.”

Cementing his status as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT), Sarkodie reflects on his journey, reminding listeners that he was already making waves long before the emergence of music stars like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and others.

“Wizkid came, I was already doing it. Davido started, I was already improving it. Then Odugwo came through, Black Sherif, Asake, and I’m still going… you thought I was losing it?” he confidently raps on the song.

With these lyrics, Sarkodie solidifies his place as a rap heavyweight, unapologetically staking his claim as one of the greatest in the game.

Nonetheless, he has hinted at releasing The Championship by May 24, 2024. This will be his first major music project after releasing his 8th studio album ‘Jamz’ in 2022.

Listen to Sarkodie’s brag below:

