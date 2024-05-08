The heartbreaking last post of Lance Corporal Francis Adusei, the Police officer who tragically took his own life, has left many deeply saddened.

It appears that, the reason behind his suicide may be linked to heartbreak.

His last post on social media and his last conversation with his friend have revealed his trouble love life.

Late Lance Corporal Francis Adusei in a text message to his friend wished everyone well in the journey of life.

He added that, life is short so there is no need bottling up things affecting him.

Late Lance Corporal Adusei sent the text messages on May 5, just two days before he shot himself in his unit at Block 3 room No. 10B.

He was rushed to Ghana Atomic Energy Commission Hospital (GAEC) for medical attention, where he was stabilised.

The Police officer was transferred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital emergency ward and was responding to treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.