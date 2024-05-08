National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament(MP) for Twifo Atti Morkwa, David Vondee has revealed how he lost a 10-storey building.

The structure which according to him included four and five-bedroom houses was demolished due to land litigation.

This he explained was one of many demolitions he has faced over the years as a Real Estate developer.

He, however, did not state the location of the property and when exactly the demolition took place.

Narrating his ordeal, Mr Vondee on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said despite having all the appropriate documents, another person came to claim ownership.

“I had my land title, permit to build, and everything but someone claimed the land was for him and brought an excavator to demolish the building. I have been in court for six years and recently the judgment was given,” he stated.

The lawmaker shared his experience while commenting on issues regarding land tenure systems in Ghana, including landguard activities and housing projects.

He said the government has not been able to take charge of the land tenure system properly.

“The system is horrible and destroyed. Everybody who wants to fight for a land will become a landguard and acclaim themselves as chiefs. Nobody is guaranteed any security when it comes to housing,” he added.

Mr Vondee proposed government takes charge of land management from the chiefs and families as an assurance to citizens that, there are no issues with the land.

