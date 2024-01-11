Over 30 landguards have allegedly destroyed the foundation of a CHPS compound under construction at Fetteh Kakraba in the Central region.

Aside from the destruction, the landguards have started preparing the land for sale.

The action of the group who are yet to be identified comes a few months after the Gomoa East District Assembly cut sod for the construction.

The contractor moved to the site with work progressing steadily. According to reports, the contractor had completed the foundation for the building.

Reacting to this in an interview on Adom News, Odikro of Fetteh Kakraba Nana Essel Amoquandoh said he had a distress call and rushed to the site to find the weapon-wielding land guards.

With the aid of an excavator, he said they had levelled the ground when he arrived – an act he said has left chiefs in the area furious.

Meanwhile, the Omankrado of Fetteh Kakraba Nana Yaw Kudu-Manu has vowed to will deal with the landguards behind the atrocious act.

He has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Dampare and the Central East Regional Police Command to intervene to avoid a bloody clash.

