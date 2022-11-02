A boy, believed to be six years old, has been killed and dumped behind Fetteh Kakraba Sapoto in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The lifeless body was discovered on Tuesday morning.

This brings to five, the number of persons killed in the area within a month.

Assembly member for Buduburam- Fetteh Kakraba Electoral Area, Lott Arthur, confirmed this to Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei.

Mr Arthur bemoaned the Buduburam District Police Command has not been able to act on the numerous complaints lodged with them because they do not have vehicles for patrol.

He has, therefore, appealed to the Inspector-General of Police to heighten security in the area and also equip the District with the necessary logistics.

Meanwhile, the chief of the area, Nana Essel Amoaquandoh III, a few days ago appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to ban ritualists from advertising on TV.

This, he believed, was a major cause of ritual killings in the country.