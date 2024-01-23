A 21-year-old father only identified as Bright is in the grips of the Awutu Bereku District Police Command over the death of his three-weeks old baby.

Bright according to reports has killed the baby for suspected money rituals at Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday night when he came to visit the baby and his mother.

In an interview with Adom News, Bright’s friend narrated the baby was asleep while his mother had stepped out to buy something.

He asked his unsuspecting friend to go and bring the baby from the room which he did, without knowing he had ulterior motives.

“I met Bright on the school park with the baby and a few minutes later, the mother called that he was missing,” he narrated.

A resident disclosed a search party was launched for the baby immediately after the news about the baby’s disappearance broke out.

Bright’s friend was apprehended after the group had a tip-off that he was the one who took the baby out of the room.

The accomplice led the search party to the school park but Bright had already killed the baby when they got there.

Bright and his friend have been arrested and assisting with investigations.

