inDrive (www.inDrive.com), a global mobility and urban services platform operating across 46 countries globally including 9 countries in Africa has been named was the world’s second most downloaded ride-hailing app in 2023, retaining this accolade for a second consecutive year, according to data.ai. inDrive also achieved a notable milestone, ranking as the fourth most downloaded application worldwide in the Travel category.

Total downloads of the inDrive app amounted to 66.6 million in 2023, based on Google Play and App Store (China is iOS only) data.ai said.

InDrive continues to enjoy robust growth as it adds new services, including finance, freight, and courier delivery. It’s also expanding its core ridesharing offering to new geographies. Over the past year, inDrive launched in more than 8 cities across Africa, as well as two in the U.S. region. Furthermore, inDrive has agreed to start adding electric motorcycles to its fleet in the APAC region and has obtained the local regulator’s permission to offer its services there. While scaling quickly, inDrive leverages its unique peer-to-peer pricing model to challenge the lack of affordable transportation options and limited earning opportunities, thereby addressing various types of injustice. This remains inDrive’s overarching mission.

Arsen Tomsky, inDrive founder and CEO, said: “We are delighted that inDrive has maintained its position as the second most downloaded ride-hailing app globally, a testament to the incredible efforts of our team and the trust our users place in us. At inDrive, our super mission is to challenge injustice, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing reliable mobility services at a fair price, as we create meaningful earning opportunities for people across communities where we operate. As we celebrate this milestone, we remember that we measure inDrive’s success not simply by the number of downloads, but by the wider impact we make on our communities and on the world at large.”

inDrive was also the most downloaded ride-hailing app in 13 countries with a combined population of over 559 million in 2023, including markets like Pakistan, Columbia, Egypt, Peru and, Morocco according to data.ai

