President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo warmly welcomed the new President of the Republic of Senegal, His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Faye, to Jubilee House on Friday, May 17, 2024.

This visit marks a significant milestone in the enduring friendship and cooperation between Ghana and Senegal.

During the visit, Presidents Akufo-Addo and Faye engaged in fruitful discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing economic cooperation between the two nations.

They explored new avenues for collaboration across various sectors, including trade, education, and technology. Both leaders reiterated their shared commitment to upholding democratic values and promoting regional stability.

The meeting highlighted the rich history of partnership and mutual support between Ghana and Senegal, emphasizing the deep bonds of brotherhood and shared progress that unite the two countries.

This visit has further solidified these bonds, paving the way for a future of increased cooperation and mutual benefit.

In a joint statement, President Akufo-Addo expressed his optimism about the future of Ghana-Senegal relations, noting the potential for significant advancements in various collaborative efforts.

President Faye, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized his commitment to working closely with Ghana to achieve shared goals and objectives.