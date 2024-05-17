Shatta Movement boss, Shatta Wale has address rapper Sarkodie after the latter jabbed him on Kumasi-based rapper Jay Bahd’s newest Hate song dubbed: ‘Hate’.

According to Shatta Wale, he doesn’t hate Sarkodie as the Highest rapper perceives it.

Shatta Wale explained that, Sarkodie’s mindset that he hates him is truly false.

Taking to Facebook, Shatta Wale wrote:”I don’t hate anyone, Ibe you deh hate yourself .. Telling us who you are is easy cuz we see it from your captions.”

