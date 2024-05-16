Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the defunct Unique Trust (UT) Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng says he would change President Akufo-Addo, if given the opportunity.

According to him, democracy is the ideal form of governance but feels hopeless about its effectiveness in Ghana because it has failed to produce effective leaders.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show, he said there is an urgent need for transformational leadership in the country.

Mr. Amoabeng said many leaders are already corrupt before assuming office, making it challenging for them to cease engaging in corrupt practices.

“By the time the leader gets into position, he is corrupt already. He owes too much money. Too much favours. He owes the party. He owes individuals, then our constitution also makes him too powerful to satisfy all those he owes. For example, the president appoints or approves over 6,000 appointments and he has to make sure all his people are there“.

According to the former CEO, a lot of appointments given by the president are based on political considerations rather than expertise or merit.

“The way of awarding the position to people is that who has served me or who can serve me. I have a problem with a whole lot of appointments. I don’t want to be mentioning names. People get appointed not because they know the subject, not because they have the expertise and experience but it’s because they are serving the powers that be,” he said.

In addition, he stated that the government has failed in addressing key challenges including those in education, roads, and health sectors.

According to him, road projects have either been halted or are progressing slowly due to the government’s inability to pay foreign financiers.

“A whole lot of things have come forward. Cocoa has gone down, the volumes have gone down even though that’s a main source of foreign exchange. Bank of Ghana is owing six hundred and something billion, when they call the figures, you can’t even understand.”

“The corruption that we see and feel and the disrespect and arrogance of those in power makes Ghana not a nice place to be. This is the only land that we have so we have to do our best about it,” he said.

