Nigerian middleweight boxer, Sherif Lawal, tragically lost his life during his professional debut after being knocked out in the fourth round.

Lawal, 29, faced Portuguese opponent Malam Varela at Harrow Leisure Centre on Sunday night for his first professional fight.

However, he couldn’t complete the six-round match after being knocked down.

Following a heavy punch to his face, Lawal collapsed in the ring and was attended to by paramedics on standby.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead before resuscitation efforts could commence.

The promoters of the fight, Warren Boxing Management, expressed their sorrow, stating: “We would like to send our condolences to all of Sherif’s family, friends, coaches, and all those close to him at this tragic time.”

The British Boxing Board of Control also extended condolences.

“The British Boxing Board of Control sends their condolences to the family of Sherifdeen Lawal following his tragic passing after his Boxing contest on Sunday,” the BBBC posted on social media on Monday.

“The thoughts of all those involved in Boxing in Great Britain are with them at this difficult time.”

Lawal’s fight was the first scheduled for the night, but his untimely demise led to the cancellation of the entire event.