Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston, remains hopeful about his team’s potential for growth despite their strong start in the WAFU Zone U-17 Championship.

Ghana’s U-17 squad secured an impressive 5-1 victory against Ivory Coast on Wednesday at the Legon Sports Stadium.

In a post-match interview, Kingston commended his technical staff and emphasized that there’s still room for improvement despite the convincing win.

“Of course, there is more room for improvement as technical people, we will sit down and watch the game again to see where we have to improve and then make sure we encourage these lads to grow as people,” the former Ghana international said.

“We will watch the video again and make sure we correct our mistakes,” he added.

The Black Starlets, aiming for a return to the U-17 AFCON, will next face Benin in their final Group A match next Tuesday.