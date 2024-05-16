A member of the Movement for Change, Hopeson Adorye has predicted that flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama will come first in the December presidential elections.

He anticipated that, leader for Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen will come in second, followed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In an interview with Accra-based Okay FM, Mr. Adorye said while John Mahama will lead in the first round, his victory will not be decisive.

Instead, he foresees a run-off between Alan Kyerematen and John Mahama and he [Alan] will win the election to become the President of Ghana.

“On December 7, the NDC will take the lead. Alan will be second before the NPP gets the third position. John Mahama will not be able to make the 50 plus one mark, so there will be a run-off. When the run-off takes place, Alan will be President. Before the Ejisu Elections, Info Analytics brought the latest poll which put Alan at 7.5%. That should tell you that 2024 will not be a one-touch victory for the winner if we go by that,” he said.

Mr. Adorye also noted that, the Movement for Change has registered two million people who want to be members, indicating that the people of Ghana will consider their standard of living when voting in 2024.

