Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Dong Bortey believes Laryea Kingston has the potential to become the head coach of the Black Stars.

Kingston, in his debut as a professional coach, led the Black Starlets to a resounding 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast in the WAFU Zone B U17 Africa Cup of Nations opener on Wednesday.

Goals from Godfred Sarpong, Harve Gbafa, Mark Kagawa Mensah, and a brace from Joseph Narbi secured the emphatic win for the Black Starlets.

In an interview, Bortey expressed his confidence in Kingston’s abilities, stating that he has what it takes to lead the senior national team.

“Laryea Kingston can coach the Black Stars ‘hands down’. Is not about giving it to the former players but the one who is ready and has done it before,” he told Mothers FM.

“I believe that Laryea can coach the Black Stars hands down when given to him because he has transformed the national U17 team,” he added.

The Black Starlets will face Benin in their second game of the competition.

The Ghana U17 team is aiming to qualify for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in seven years, with their last participation dating back to 2017.