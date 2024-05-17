A private legal practitioner, Samson Lardy Anyenini, has described some of the reasons former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has produced for opposing the appointment of Kissi Agyabeng as his successor as flimsy.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Mr Anyenini said the former Special Prosecutor’s incessant criticism makes him look like someone jealous of the success of Mr Agyabeng.

“The previous office holder [Martin Amidu] has made it clear since he left office that he does not support the appointment of Kissi Agyabeng as the Special Prosecutor.

“He has provided some of the flimsiest excuses for why Agyabeng should not hold the position. His attack on the institution after his departure feels like the reaction of someone aggrieved because another person is succeeding where he failed and does not want to see them succeed,” he said on Friday.

This was after news broke that Mr Amidu had petitioned President Akufo-Addo seeking the removal of the incumbent Special Prosecutor.

The petition, dated April 30, 2024, was subsequently conveyed to Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo on May 6, 2024.

Mr Amidu alleges procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and abuses involving judges and the administration of justice. Other allegations include violations of citizens’ rights through arrests and detentions, violations of the right to information, and improper appointments of personnel to the office.

Although he does not agree with Mr Amidu, the Newsfile host expressed satisfaction with the established procedure for impeaching the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

He stressed that it prevents unilateral decisions.

