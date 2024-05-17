The Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, has asked the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng to respond to a petition calling for the removal.

The petition signed by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has urged President Akufo-Addo to sack Mr Agyebeng.

The petition, dated April 30, 2024, among other things cited procurement irregularities in the acquisition of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

It also levels accusations of misconduct involving judges and the administration of justice at Mr Agyebeng.

In a letter to Mr Agyebeng on Thursday, May 16, Justice Tokornoo requested his comments to help her ascertain if a prima facie case has been established.

“This is to forward to you a copy of the petition dated 30th April 2024 sent to the Office of the President which was forwarded to the Office of the Honourable Lady Chief Justice on 6th May 2024.

“Kindly provide your comments on the matters raised to enable the Honourable Chief Justice to determine if a prima facie case has been made out,” parts of the letter read.

ALSO READ: