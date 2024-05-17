The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says that any machinations of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to hold on to power will not prevail.

According to the party, as the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections approach, the country is faced with escalating concerns that strike at its democratic and electoral integrity.

Speaking at a press conference at the party’s headquarters on Thursday, May 16, the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, stated that the Electoral Commission (EC), which should embody impartiality and integrity, is grievously faltering in its essential duties.

He claimed that the actions and inactions of the EC, marked by “overt lawlessness and incompetence,” mirror the troubling patterns of the current Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government.

“This administration, deeply entrenched in corruption, cronyism, and ineptitude, now audaciously suggests it will cling to power against the will of the people, threatening a peaceful transfer of power—a stark betrayal of our democratic principles,” he said.

Mr Kwetey asserted that the NDC will not take President Akufo-Addo’s unguarded remarks lightly and cautioned that the President is treading on treacherous ground, possibly encouraged by assurances that the EC will rig the 2024 elections in favor of the NPP.

“If the EC by any chance harbours such plans, then they better revise their notes. They better heed the words of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, spoken during her unveiling at the University of Professional Studies: ‘A word to the wise is in Assin North!’”

“As the General Secretary of the NDC, I assure all Ghanaians that NPP’s machinations will not prevail. They will have no choice but to vacate the Flagstaff House and hand over power smoothly to President John Mahama and Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman in January 2025,” he stressed.

His comments were in response to President Akufo-Addo’s assertion that he will not pass on the presidency to his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama.

President Akufo-Addo clarified that he would not hand over power to the NDC flagbearer, whom he defeated and ousted from office in 2016.

He said he is committed to his party’s leadership succession plan, which involves Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as his successor.

In light of this, the NDC General Secretary said that instead of President Akufo-Addo championing the country’s democratic ethos, he proclaims that he will not relinquish power to someone he once defeated.

“Indeed, power does corrupt. President Akufo-Addo, basking in the fleeting glory of the power he literally begged Ghanaians for, seems to have forgotten that he, too, was defeated in the 2008 and 2012 elections, yet power was graciously transferred to him in 2017. ‘Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaketh.’ This revelation speaks volumes about his intentions and the potential peril to our nation’s stability.

“What the NPP, unfortunately, fails to understand is that the NDC stands prepared and vigilant, ready to ensure free and transparent elections, even at the risk of our own lives. We challenge President Akufo-Addo and the NPP to reconsider any underhanded manoeuvres. Let this serve as an unequivocal warning: we are fully equipped and resolute, prepared to respond with unwavering determination to defend the sanctity of our votes and the democratic future of Ghana,” he cautioned.

Mr Kwetey said it is the NPP’s choice to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to the NDC if they lose the elections or face the grave consequences of their actions.

