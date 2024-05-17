The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi claims approximately 20 individuals he claims are pro-government operatives who disrupted the ongoing limited voter registration exercise have been arrested.

In a May 16, 2024, post on X (formerly Twitter), he said the Anti-armed Robbery Unit of the Ghana Police Service made the arrest at Okaikwei North constituency in the Greater Accra region.

He described those arrested as “armed bandits” and noted they were found in possession of “live ammunitions, cutlasses, and other weapons.”

According to Gyamfi, the individuals were apprehended while publicly smoking marijuana behind the District Court near the voter registration center.

He further alleged that, this same group had previously attacked the office of NDC MP Theresa Lardi Awuni, injuring several people.

Mr. Gyamfi also claimed that, the NDC had received intelligence suggesting that senior officials from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were attempting to secure the release of the suspects.

He said the NDC would closely monitor the situation.

“Sources from the Police Regional Command have hinted to us that some senior NPP officials are at the police station trying to secure bail for these hoodlums,” Mr. Gyamfi added. As of now, the Police Service has not released a statement regarding the incident.

Earlier this morning, about twenty (20) armed bandits belonging to the ruling NPP were arrested at the registration centre in the Okaikoi North Constituency by the anti-robbery unit of the Ghana Police Service. Some of the items retrieved from these bandits included live… pic.twitter.com/VExEJhKlNX — Sammy Gyamfi (@SammyGyamfi_) May 16, 2024

