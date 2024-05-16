The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has announced free replacement of voter ID cards for victims affected by the recent Akosombo Dam spillage.

The initiative, scheduled to commence on May 30, 2024, aims to ensure that all eligible voters can participate in the upcoming general election without hindrance.

Acknowledging the hardships and economic losses faced by the affected individuals, the EC has pledged its solidarity and support, aligning with the stance of Hon. Fiifi Kwetey of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

During a press conference on Thursday, May 16, Mr. Kwetey called for swift and compassionate action from the EC, noting that it is a demand, not a plea.

By offering free replacement of voter ID cards, the Electoral Commission aims to alleviate the burden on affected individuals and facilitate their participation in the electoral process.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to upholding the democratic rights of all citizens and ensuring equitable access to the electoral process.

As preparations for the upcoming General Election continue, the Electoral Commission say it remains dedicated to ensuring a fair, transparent, and accessible voting experience for all.