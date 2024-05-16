Ghanaian artists unfortunately missed out on nominations for the highly anticipated 2024 BET Awards, as Nigerian talents dominated the list of nominees announced for the prestigious event scheduled for Sunday, June 30.

Leading the pack of Nigerian nominees is the acclaimed singer Ayra Starr who secured three nominations in different categories.

Alongside her recognition in the Best New International Act category, she also received nods in the BET Her and Best International Act categories.

She is followed by Burna Boy with 2 nominations in the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist categories.

However, he faces formidable competition from industry heavyweights such as Drake, Usher, Chris Brown, and Kendrick Lamar, among others.

Tems, another rising star from Nigeria, secured nominations in the Video Director of the Year and Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award categories.

Other Nigerian talents celebrated include Asake and Seyi Vibez, nominated for Best International Act and Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act, respectively.