The anticipation for the upcoming BET Awards is reaching a fever pitch as the event is scheduled to air live on BET on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 8 PM ET/PT.

Leading the pack in nominations is the renowned rapper Drake, securing an impressive seven nods, closely followed by Nicki Minaj with six nominations.

Notably, Tyla and Beyonce are tied with four nominations each, promising an exciting lineup of contenders for the coveted awards.

The nominations for the prestigious BET Awards were meticulously curated by the esteemed BET Voting Academy.

This distinguished body comprises professionals and influencers from various fields, including music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.

For fans eager to participate in the awards process, the opportunity to cast their votes for the BET Awards 2024 Viewer’s Choice Award will commence on June 6, 2024 until June 30, 2024, at 6:30

Check out full list of nominees

Album Of The Year

11:11 Chris Brown

A Gift & A Curse Gunna

American Dream 21 Savage

Coming Home Usher

For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) Drake

Jaguar Ii Victoria Monét

Michael Killer Mike

Pink Friday 2 Nicki Minaj

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Muni Long

Sza

Tyla

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Usher

Best Group

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $Ign

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

City Girls

Flo

Maverick City Music

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

All My Life Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

America Has A Problem (Remix) Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar

Barbie World Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)

Bongos Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Carnival ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $Ign Feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti

Don’t Play With It (Remix) Lola Brooke Feat. Latto & Yung Miami

Everybody Nicki Minaj Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Good Good Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage

Rich Baby Daddy Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Glorilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne

Video Of The Year

Agora Hills Doja Cat

All My Life Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

Barbie World Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)

Bongos Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

First Person Shooter Drake Feat. J. Cole

Good Good Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage

On My Mama Victoria Monét

Rich Baby Daddy Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza

Video Director Of The Year

Benny Boom

Child.

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist

41

4batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman Dlow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Red

Tyla

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Award All Of The Glory Shirley Caesar

All Things Kirk Franklin

Angel Halle Bailey

Come Jesus Come Cece Winans

Do You Believe In Love? Erica Campbell

God Problems Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

Me & U Tems

Try Love Kirk Franklin

Viewer’s Choice Award

Agora Hills Doja Cat

All My Life Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

Gunna Fukumean

Lovin On Me Jack Harlow

Made For Me Muni Long

On My Mama Victoria Monét

Rich Baby Daddy Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza

Sensational Chris Brown Feat. Davido & Lojay

Texas Hold ‘Em Beyoncé

Water Tyla

Best International Act

Asake (Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Africa)

Bk’ (Brazil)

Cleo Sol (Uk)

Focalistic (Africa)

Karol Conká (Brazil)

Raye (Uk)

Tiakola (France)

Tyla (Africa)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Bellah (Uk)

Cristale (Uk)

Duquesa (Brazil)

Holly G (France)

Jungeli (France)

Makhadzi (Africa)

Oruam (Brazil)

Seyi Vibez (Africa)

Tyler Icu (Africa)

Bet Her

16 Carriages Beyoncé

Blessings Nicki Minaj Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Commas Ayra Starr

Fly Girl Flo Feat. Missy Elliott

Hiss Megan Thee Stallion

On My Mama Victoria Monét

Saturn Sza

Yeah Glo! Glorilla

Best Movie

American Fiction

Bob Marley: One Love

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Book Of Clarence

The Color Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

Best Actor

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

Jabria Mccullum

Jalyn Hall

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

Sportswoman Of The Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Angel Reese

Coco Gauff

Flau’jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman Of The Year Award

Anthony Edwards

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Brunson

Jalen Hurts

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry