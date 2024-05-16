The anticipation for the upcoming BET Awards is reaching a fever pitch as the event is scheduled to air live on BET on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 8 PM ET/PT.
Leading the pack in nominations is the renowned rapper Drake, securing an impressive seven nods, closely followed by Nicki Minaj with six nominations.
Notably, Tyla and Beyonce are tied with four nominations each, promising an exciting lineup of contenders for the coveted awards.
The nominations for the prestigious BET Awards were meticulously curated by the esteemed BET Voting Academy.
This distinguished body comprises professionals and influencers from various fields, including music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.
For fans eager to participate in the awards process, the opportunity to cast their votes for the BET Awards 2024 Viewer’s Choice Award will commence on June 6, 2024 until June 30, 2024, at 6:30
Check out full list of nominees
Album Of The Year
11:11 Chris Brown
A Gift & A Curse Gunna
American Dream 21 Savage
Coming Home Usher
For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) Drake
Jaguar Ii Victoria Monét
Michael Killer Mike
Pink Friday 2 Nicki Minaj
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Muni Long
Sza
Tyla
Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Bryson Tiller
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
October London
Usher
Best Group
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $Ign
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
City Girls
Flo
Maverick City Music
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
All My Life Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
America Has A Problem (Remix) Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar
Barbie World Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)
Bongos Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Carnival ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $Ign Feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti
Don’t Play With It (Remix) Lola Brooke Feat. Latto & Yung Miami
Everybody Nicki Minaj Feat. Lil Uzi Vert
Good Good Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage
Rich Baby Daddy Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Glorilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Sexyy Red
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Gunna
- Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Wayne
Video Of The Year
Agora Hills Doja Cat
All My Life Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
Barbie World Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua)
Bongos Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion
First Person Shooter Drake Feat. J. Cole
Good Good Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage
On My Mama Victoria Monét
Rich Baby Daddy Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza
Video Director Of The Year
Benny Boom
Child.
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson
Offset
Tems
Tyler, The Creator
Best New Artist
41
4batz
Ayra Starr
Bossman Dlow
Fridayy
October London
Sexyy Red
Tyla
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Award All Of The Glory Shirley Caesar
All Things Kirk Franklin
Angel Halle Bailey
Come Jesus Come Cece Winans
Do You Believe In Love? Erica Campbell
God Problems Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
Me & U Tems
Try Love Kirk Franklin
Viewer’s Choice Award
Agora Hills Doja Cat
All My Life Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
Gunna Fukumean
Lovin On Me Jack Harlow
Made For Me Muni Long
On My Mama Victoria Monét
Rich Baby Daddy Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza
Sensational Chris Brown Feat. Davido & Lojay
Texas Hold ‘Em Beyoncé
Water Tyla
Best International Act
Asake (Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Africa)
Bk’ (Brazil)
Cleo Sol (Uk)
Focalistic (Africa)
Karol Conká (Brazil)
Raye (Uk)
Tiakola (France)
Tyla (Africa)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Bellah (Uk)
Cristale (Uk)
Duquesa (Brazil)
Holly G (France)
Jungeli (France)
Makhadzi (Africa)
Oruam (Brazil)
Seyi Vibez (Africa)
Tyler Icu (Africa)
Bet Her
16 Carriages Beyoncé
Blessings Nicki Minaj Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Commas Ayra Starr
Fly Girl Flo Feat. Missy Elliott
Hiss Megan Thee Stallion
On My Mama Victoria Monét
Saturn Sza
Yeah Glo! Glorilla
Best Movie
American Fiction
Bob Marley: One Love
Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
The Book Of Clarence
The Color Purple
The Equalizer 3
The Little Mermaid
Best Actor
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Idris Elba
Jeffrey Wright
Lakeith Stanfield
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks
Fantasia
Halle Bailey
Issa Rae
Regina King
Youngstars Award
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter
Demi Singleton
Heiress Diana Harris
Jabria Mccullum
Jalyn Hall
Leah Jeffries
Van Van
Sportswoman Of The Year Award
A’ja Wilson
Angel Reese
Coco Gauff
Flau’jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Naomi Osaka
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman Of The Year Award
Anthony Edwards
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Brunson
Jalen Hurts
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry