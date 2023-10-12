In a surprising turn of events at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards, Nigerian music giant Burna Boy faced an unexpected shutout, losing all seven of his nominations on the night of October 3, 2023, in Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

The results, broadcast to fans around the world on October 10, 2023, left Burna Boy fans surprised and disappointed.

The event saw Burna Boy competing in several prestigious categories, including Hip Hop Artiste of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, and Best Live Performer of the Year.

To his disappointment, Kendrick Lamar emerged as the night’s big winner in these categories, leaving Burna Boy to acknowledge the strength of his competition.

The losses didn’t stop there for Burna Boy. The title of “Hustler of the Year” went to the indomitable 50 Cent, and “Best Collaboration of the Year” slipped through his fingers as Lil Durk and J. Cole claimed victory with their track ‘All My Life,’ overshadowing Burna Boy’s ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ featuring 21 Savage.

In another twist, the Best Hip Hop Video award was awarded to Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock,’ pushing Burna Boy’s ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ featuring 21 Savage into the shadows once more.

The night reached its climax when his popular song ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ also failed to secure the Song of the Year title, ceding victory to Lil Durk and J. Cole.

ALSO READ: