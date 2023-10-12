Aggrieved workers at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) are opposing the extension of their Director-General, Professor Amin Alhassan’s tenure.

According to them, Professor Amin Alhassan has been inefficient in the management of the corporation and the extension of his tenure will lead to the collapse of the institution.

The aggrieved workers, clad in red, hoisted banners inside and outside the GBC premises to show their unhappiness and asked President Akufo-Addo to relieve the DG of his position immediately.

Samuel Nathaniel Kevor, Divisional Union Chairman of GBC, insisted that Professor Amin Alhassan’s contract expired on Sunday, October 1, and thus has no mandate to stay in office.

“Our Director General’s contract has expired on the 1st of October, 2023. As a result, workers have resolved that we’ve given him a peaceful four-year tenure [but] we are not happy.”

“The company is deteriorating, things to work with have become a challenge and we’ve realized that we need to make the appointing authority understand that if we extend the contract the place will collapse.”