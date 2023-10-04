Ghana’s Black Sherif has been projected to win the Best International Flow award at the BET Hiphop Awards 2023.
This comes as pre-recorded snippets that leaked online this morning suggested that the ‘Kwaku The Traveler’ was on stage in the US to pick up the award.
This leaked amateur video was from the show’s taping from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.
He beat competition from Aka (South Africa), Central Cee (UK), Gazo (France), J Hus (Uk), K.O (South Africa), Major Rd (Brazil), Ninho (France), Sampa The Great (Zambia) and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil).
Even though the main show is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 10 on BET, fans are already congratulating the Konongo-born singer on social media.
