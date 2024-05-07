Tragic news has struck the music industry as Fiifi Made It, the manager of musician, Okese 1, has reportedly passed away.

Richard Fiifi Amoah reportedly passed away at the University of Ghana Medical Center on Sunday, May 5, 2024 after a brief illness.

Fiifi was active on social media barely 24 hours before his death was announced by close friends.

The exact cause of his death is yet to be established but his sudden demise has left many in shock and disbelief.

The talent manager passed on barely a year after tying not to his partner, Wendy Afia Kessie.

The news of his passing has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with tributes and messages of condolence flooding various platforms.

Colleagues, friends, and fans have expressed their shock and sadness at the loss of Fiifi Made It, remembering him for his kindness, professionalism, and contributions to the music industry.