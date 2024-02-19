Black Sherif is hoisting Ghana onto global stages, not just with his music, but his surprise representation at the grand runway of the London Fashion Week.

The London Fashion Week which started from Friday, February 16 spans to Tuesday, February 20, and among the many international celebrities who graced the runway, Ghana’s rap sensation, Black Sherif made the cut.

He modelled for Labrum London, a menswear brand, who tells the untold story of West Africa through clothing.

Blacko rocked a green two-piece ensemble designed by a Sierra Leonean immigrant, Fods.

CEO of Labrum London revealed the Shine Collection, which Blacko unveiled sheds light on the African journey from struggle to triumph, acknowledging those that never lose sight of their vision or end-goal.

The collection seeks to celebrate the collective and transformative power of diverse cultures and their contributions to society, culture and the arts.⁠

Black Sherif and his brothers meet in UK for a special showdown pic.twitter.com/JqBZ9PWKdu — code micky (@code_micky) February 18, 2024

In response to the outpoor of love he received, Black Sherif extended gratitude for the brand, for the special opportunity they granted him.

The brand in turn expressed profound gratitude to Black Sherif for helping them out in their quest.

