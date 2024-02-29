Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif is exploring his interest in fashion once again.

In this new outing, the 21-year-old modelled for a fashion brand at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week.

The artiste walked the runway at the 2024 Fashion Week for Off-White the clothing brand launched in 2012 by the late American designer Virgil Abloh.

🇬🇭🔥If you missed Black Sherif (@blacksherif_) at London Fashion Week, he's back on the runway, this time at Paris Fashion Week🇫🇷.



The Ghanaian star walked alongside @FreeTheYouth_GH’s @Prince__B07 🫶🏽 at the Off-White™️ Fall Winter 2024 Show directed by Image & Art Director… pic.twitter.com/XNprPjCfZA — Kenneth Awotwe Darko (@TheKennethDarko) February 29, 2024

Off-White launched its 2024 fall/winter ready-to-wear collection on Thursday, February 29.

Black Sherif hits the runway for Off-White at Paris Fashion Week… | PHOTO CREDIT: Off-White

He was not the only Ghanaian on the runway as Prince Brefo of Ghanaian fashion collective, Free The Youth, was also spotted.

The fall/winter collection was designed by the Image and Art Director for Off-White, Ibrahim Kamara.

Prince Brefo of Ghanaian fashion collective, Free The Youth

This is the second time Black Sherif has dipped his feet into fashion. Earlier this month he modelled for Labrum London at the 2024 London Fashion Week.

The British African heritage brand believes in telling the untold story of West Africa to help bridge the gap between Western and West African cultures.

