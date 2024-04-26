Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah has announced his candidacy as an independent candidate for the upcoming December 2024 elections.

Appiah will vie for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat in the December polls.

The surprising news was disclosed by a close associate, Fiifi Tackie, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Ayew family.

Breaking News



Stephen Appiah to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency as an independent Parliamentary candidate pic.twitter.com/YCems5RukU — F I I F I T A C K I E💎 (@fiifitackie) April 26, 2024

In his bid for office, Appiah will face stiff competition from the incumbent Member of Parliament, Lydia Seyram Alhassan and actor, John Dumelo of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Stephen Appiah gained fame for leading the Black Stars as captain to their historic qualification for the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

He also captained the team during their second World Cup qualification for the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

Throughout his career, Appiah represented Ghana at various levels, from youth to senior teams.

He played for clubs such as Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League, as well as Udinese, Parma, Brescia, Juventus, Fenerbahçe, Cesena, and Vojvodina.

In total, he earned 67 caps for the Black Stars and scored 15 goals.