Ghanaian highlife star, Kofi Kinaata, says he doesn’t worry about dooms prophecies concerning his life; he rather prays to God.

His statement comes on the back of a recent death prophecy about him which has surfaced online.

In the viral video, the pastor is heard asking people to pray for Kofi so he is rescued from the wiles of the devil.

“…and that you man that sings that they call him Kofi Kinaata, that represents Takoradi, they should pray for him. I kid you not. I don’t give prophecies about these musicians. I don’t do that. But in the hour when the angel was speaking to me, I saw him and the angel told me he is the next they are going for. They will cut off his life prematurely if care is not taken,” he said.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime’s morning show, Kofi confirmed he had indeed seen the recent prophecy circulating on the internet but couldn’t be bothered about it.

“I don’t even want to talk about it. That’s what he has seen and he’s saying it. Maybe me too, I have seen it and I haven’t come out to say it,” he said.

He added that, since he started music, he had received a lot of such prophecies.

“I hear this every month, sometimes in a month it would come from different places”

He further noted that he prays about five times a day not because of said prophecies, but because of his own Christian believes, as he was tired of hearing them.

