The Animley family at Osuwem in the Shai-Osudoku district has threatened to take on Trinity Hospital Mortuary at Lebanon in the Ashaiman Municipality for the embarrassment caused them.

The family was all set for the funeral of the late 57-year-old Mary Animley Opare at Kakasunanka No.1 in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality from April 19 to 20, but had to call it off at the eleventh hour.

This follows the sudden disappearance of the corpse at the Trinity Hospital morgue.

One of the children of the deceased, Pastor Michael Tetteh in a furious tone revealed that the Animley family will surely pursue the matter until the morgue produces the body.

“We mobilised all relatives across the country for this, but here we are with no information on the body’s whereabouts.

“We need the body of our mother to bury. We say this with all seriousness. The facility must produce our mother at all costs and are pleading with all and sundry to help”

Joy News learnt the family had spent a hefty amount preparing for the funeral, only to experience “a bizarre nightmare.”

“You will not believe that we spent GH¢70,000 only to experience this mishap,” he shared.

Representing the family head, Theophilus Animley stated that the family is overwhelmed with dealing with the loss and the missing corpse.

“Our efforts of constantly visiting the mortuary in the last three months after her passing have gone to waste. As a royal family, the pain is on another level. You occasionally hear some of these unusual stories elsewhere but this has really hit us hard.”

“Family made sure we visited the mortuary weekly. Having encountered financial constraints in preparing for her funeral, we unfortunately had to cancel the funeral,” he explained.

The Animley family which was ready to mourn the late Mary Animley Opare with well-wishers is filled with pain, sadness, rage, and somewhat of embarrassment.

