The funeral arrangements for the late Ghanaian musician Kofi Dua Anto, popularly known as KODA, have been rescheduled to September 20, 2024.

Initially set for July 5, 2024, the new date was announced in a recent Facebook post by KODA’s family.

“We wish to inform all well-wishers, friends, ministry partners, and the general public that the date for the celebration of life for our beloved brother Kofi Dua Anto has been changed from 5th July 2024 to 20th September 2024,” the family stated.

The funeral service will take place at the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) Dominion Centre on Spintex Road in Accra, followed by a private burial ceremony.

KODA, a renowned figure in Ghanaian music known for his work as both a singer and producer, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2024, after a brief illness. He was 45 years old and is survived by his wife and three children.

His notable songs, including ‘Nsempii,’ ‘Nkwa Abodoo,’ ‘Yapai,’ and ‘Adorso,’ have left a lasting mark on the Ghanaian music scene.

