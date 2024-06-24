In a heartwarming display of community support, the Women’s Network for Peace Ghana (WNPG) has made a generous donation of educational items to Icon International School, ahead of the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) organized by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The donation, which included mathematical sets, pens, pencils, sharpeners, erasers, long rulers, whiteboard markers, A4 sheets and more was presented to the school’s headmaster, Mr. Vitus Naako, at a special ceremony held in Accra in the Adenta municipality.

The initiative, spearheaded by the President of WNPG, Diana Oppong Mensah, aims to support the students of Icon International School as they prepare to take on the BECE examinations, a crucial milestone in their academic journey.

“As an organization committed to promoting peace and empowering communities, we believe that education is the foundation for a brighter future,” said Ms. Oppong Mensah.

“By providing these essential educational materials, we hope to alleviate the burden on both the students and the school, and give them the tools they need to excel in their exams.”

Mr. Naako, the grateful headmaster of Icon International School, expressed his appreciation for the timely gesture. “We are truly grateful to the Women’s Network for Peace Ghana for this generous donation. These items will go a long way in supporting our students as they prepare for the BECE examinations. It is heartening to see the community come together to invest in the education of our young people.”

The BECE examinations, scheduled to commence in July, are a crucial stepping stone for Ghanaian students, as they transition from primary to secondary education. The examinations test students’ knowledge and skills in core subjects, laying the foundation for their future academic and professional pursuits.

The donation from the Women’s Network for Peace Ghana is a testament to the organization’s commitment to empowering communities and making a meaningful impact on the lives of young people.

By providing the necessary educational resources, they are not only supporting the students of Icon International School but also contributing to the broader goal of improving educational outcomes in Ghana.

As the students of Icon International School embark on their BECE examinations, they can take comfort in the knowledge that they have the support of the local community, represented by the Women’s Network for Peace Ghana.

This act of generosity is a shining example of how collaborative efforts can positively influence the educational landscape and create a brighter future for all.