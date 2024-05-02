Leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, aka Ajagurajah, suggests that, the late gospel musician, Koda should have visited the pastor who prophesied his demise to prevent it.

Shortly after the musician’s death, a video emerged on the internet showing a man of God prophesying the death days before it occurred.

Speaking with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Ajagurajah remarked that the sudden death might not have been inevitable if the musician had sought out the pastor.

“Koda made a mistake by not contacting the pastor. Even if he was on a sick bed, his family members, a close relative, or friends could have done that for him,” he said.

He recounted instances from the Bible where prophesied deaths were prevented.

“God told Isaiah to inform Ezekiel that his death was near. Ezekiel did not contest the claim. However, he turned to prayer, reminding God of the good deeds he had done for Him. As a result, 15 years were added to his life,” he stated.

Ajagurajah illustrated the importance of prophecy, using himself as an example.

“When a child tells me he dreamt of my death caused by my car, I will park it and not use it. When a prophecy is received, if someone close to the person or the individual reaches out to the one who made the prophecy, the prophecy can be averted. All they need to do is to honour the word,” he added.

Ajagurajah said though prayer is good, the most important thing is for individuals to enhance their spiritual growth.

“It is not about prayers. Prayers do not resolve anything; rather, they enhance your spiritual growth. Even after prayers, Jesus Christ was still crucified,” he concluded.

