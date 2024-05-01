A 43-year-old man, Isaac Kwame Frimpong, met his untimely death at Nkawanda No. 2 on the Nkawkaw-Accra main road when a car swerved to avoid potholes.

Rose Konadu, the deceased’s sister, revealed that her late brother, Isaac Kwame Frimpong, had recently led their family in performing their late sister’s funeral in Kwawu Nkwatia.

After the funeral, he left home, which ultimately resulted in the unfortunate incident.

This tragic incident has prompted residents to sound the alarm about the escalating rate of car accidents caused by potholes that are claiming lives of both passengers and pedestrians.

They have appealed to the government and the Ghana Highway Authority to urgently fill the potholes to prevent further loss of lives.

