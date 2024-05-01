President Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed his commitment to ensure that Ghana does not experience persistent power challenges, commonly known as “dumsor,” during his presidency.

Addressing this year’s national May Day celebrations in Accra, the President assured Ghanaians that all issues related to dumsor have been effectively addressed, and they can trust his word on this matter.

He pointed out that maintenance work on transformers and other essential infrastructure has been completed.

The President expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their patience during the period of dumsor.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by citizens during the period of erratic power supply and thanked them for their resilience.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted his government’s efforts to ensure continuous electricity supply and promised not to backtrack on this achievement.

He emphasised that his administration had worked tirelessly to keep the lights on for Ghanaians, and he intended to maintain this progress.

“As your president, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all Ghanaians for their patience and understanding of recent temporary challenges with the electricity supply experienced across the country. Over the period, the issues surrounding maintenance of transformers and gas supply have been successfully resolved resulting in the supply of electricity supply reliability.”

“Indeed over the past few days, we have witnessed a stable supply of electricity across the country with no load-shedding reported anywhere yesterday. For the past seven years, we have worked tirelessly to keep the lights and I am confident that the unfortunate era of dumsor will not return,” he said.

At the same event, the Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress, Dr. Yaw Baah, emphasised the critical need for President Akufo-Addo to keep to his word.

Dr. Baah stressed the importance of taking action to address the persistent power challenges faced by the country.