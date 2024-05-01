The Ahafo Regional Minister, George Boakye, has urged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign teams in orphan constituencies in Ahafo to devise strategies to unseat National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) in the upcoming December polls.

Speaking at Hwidiem during the inaugural ceremony of the Asutifi South Campaign Team, Minister George Boakye stressed the need for effective strategies to secure victory in the orphan seats, namely Asutifi South and Asunafo South in the region.

According to the Minister, the NPP aims to win all six parliamentary seats in the region, necessitating heightened dedication from campaign team members.

In response, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Asutifi South, Yaw Owusu Brempong, affirmed to Adom News that, the party could unseat the NDC MP, Collins Dauda, through unity and hard work.

He called for concerted efforts from all members to drive the campaign forward.

