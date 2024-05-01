Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, has reacted to bribery allegations against Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, Prof. Kingsley Nyarko, during the Ejisu by-election.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Wednesday, Chairman Wontumi said Prof. Nyarko will not put his reputation on the line by giving a bribe.

“Prof. Nyarko is not perfect, but I am not sure he would do anything to destroy his reputation. I know him, he is a calm man.” he said.

His comments follows a viral video showing Dr. Nyarko placing a white envelope on the table in front of two Electoral Commission (EC) officials during the by-election in Ejisu, sparking claims of attempting to influence the process.

However, in an interview with Joy News in Accra on Tuesday, Dr. Nyarko stated that, the money was not intended to influence anyone but was given out of goodwill.

He acknowledged that people might misconstrue his actions due to the political nature of the situation.

Chairman Wontumi, said he has not heard Prof. Nyarko’s side of the story this will refrain from making a judgment and placing sole blame on him.

He dismissed calls for Prof Nyarko’s arrest, stating that those making such demands have nothing better to contribute.

Despite the controversy, Chairman Wontumi stated that, victory belonged to the NPP and insisted that nothing would distract them.

Expressing confidence in the NPP’s success, he thanked God for the victory and praised their strategy.

Chairman Wontumi said the by-election as a “mock exam,” and interpreted the percentage of votes as a sign of their performance.

Listen to Wontumi’s reaction below: