Here are provisional results from the Ejisu by-election held Tuesday, April 30.
These are results from various polling centres:
Kwamo:
- Esther Osei (CPP)
- Kwabena Boateng (NPP) – 140
- Beatrice Boakye (LPG)
- Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) – 130
- Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)
- Attakorah Joseph (Independent)
Fumesua:
- Esther Osei (CPP)
- Kwabena Boateng (NPP) – 134
- Beatrice Boakye (LPG)
- Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) – 101
- Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)
- Attakorah Joseph (Independent)
Onwe:
- Esther Osei (CPP)
- Kwabena Boateng (NPP) – 231
- Beatrice Boakye (LPG)
- Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) – 32
- Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)
- Attakorah Joseph (Independent)
Adako Jachie Methodist Church
Aduomi 70
Lawyer – 175
Ejisu Divisional Headquarters:
Lawyer:67
Aduomi: 49
Okyerekro M/A JHS
Expected voters 465
Eligible voters 179
Rejected ballot 2
Npp 138
Aduomi 38
Fredua Agyeman 1
Besease sakora pack
1. Esther Osei – CPP – 0
2. Lawyer Kwabena Boateng – NPP – 51
3. Beatrice Boakye – LPG – 1
4. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi – Independent – 340
5. Gabriel Agyemang Joseph – Independent – 1
6. Attakorah Joseph – Independent – 0
Fumasua M/A Basic
Kwabena Boateng : 134
Owusu Aduomi :101
Ejisu presby primary A
Aduomi 569
K Boating 156
Ejisu council polling Station
Lawyer =97
Aduomi =107
Donaso A
Lawyer Kwabena 155
Aduomi 145
Ejisu By-election
Provisional results
Abankro M/A Primary School
Polling Station B
1. CPP ~ 0
2. Lawyer Kwabena Boateng ~ 233
3. Freduah ~ 0
4. Ind. Owusu Aduomi ~ 114
Rejected 7
Bonwire Senior High A
Aduomi- 81
Lawyer Kwabena Boateng -75
Bonwire Senior High B
Aduomi -88
Lawyer Kwabena Boateng -91
Please Apromase information center B
Aduomi 108
Lawyer 131
Donyina R/C
Kwabena Boateng : 124
Owusu Aduomi : 86
Achina community center
LAWYER – 159
ADUOMI – 115
Achina CAC
LAWYER 130
Aduomi 111
Okyerekrom M/A prim sch
Expected voters 709
Eligible voters 314
Rejected ballot 0
Npp 236
Aduomi 76
LPG 2
39 of 204 Polling Stations:
Lawyer Boateng 59.53%
Adoumi 39.84%
Abenase M/A Primary
Expected =658
Votes Cast =
Lawyer Kwabena Boateng= 226
CPP = 1
Engineer Aduomi =
CPP =0
NPP = 131
Aduomi = 142
Fred =1
Rejected= 2
C.A C
TOTAL =476
Cast = 296
CPP =1
LPG = 0r
IND ,= 1
NPP =170
Aduomi = 122
KWAMO M/A JHS B
Aduomi = 60
Lawyer =112
90 of 204 Polling Stations:
Lawyer Boateng 58.09%
Adoumi 40.86%