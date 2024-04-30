Here are provisional results from the Ejisu by-election held Tuesday, April 30.

These are results from various polling centres:

Kwamo:

Esther Osei (CPP)

Kwabena Boateng (NPP) – 140

Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) – 130

Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Fumesua:

Esther Osei (CPP)

Kwabena Boateng (NPP) – 134

Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) – 101

Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Onwe:

Esther Osei (CPP)

Kwabena Boateng (NPP) – 231

Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) – 32

Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Adako Jachie Methodist Church

Aduomi 70

Lawyer – 175

Ejisu Divisional Headquarters:

Lawyer:67

Aduomi: 49

Okyerekro M/A JHS

Expected voters 465

Eligible voters 179

Rejected ballot 2

Npp 138

Aduomi 38

Fredua Agyeman 1

Besease sakora pack

1. Esther Osei – CPP – 0

2. Lawyer Kwabena Boateng – NPP – 51

3. Beatrice Boakye – LPG – 1

4. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi – Independent – 340

5. Gabriel Agyemang Joseph – Independent – 1

6. Attakorah Joseph – Independent – 0

Fumasua M/A Basic

Kwabena Boateng : 134

Owusu Aduomi :101

Ejisu presby primary A

Aduomi 569

K Boating 156

Ejisu council polling Station

Lawyer =97

Aduomi =107

Donaso A

Lawyer Kwabena 155

Aduomi 145

Ejisu By-election

Provisional results

Abankro M/A Primary School

Polling Station B

1. CPP ~ 0

2. Lawyer Kwabena Boateng ~ 233

3. Freduah ~ 0

4. Ind. Owusu Aduomi ~ 114

Rejected 7

Bonwire Senior High A

Aduomi- 81

Lawyer Kwabena Boateng -75

Bonwire Senior High B

Aduomi -88

Lawyer Kwabena Boateng -91

Please Apromase information center B

Aduomi 108

Lawyer 131

Donyina R/C

Kwabena Boateng : 124

Owusu Aduomi : 86

Achina community center

LAWYER – 159

ADUOMI – 115

Achina CAC

LAWYER 130

Aduomi 111

Okyerekrom M/A prim sch

Expected voters 709

Eligible voters 314

Rejected ballot 0

Npp 236

Aduomi 76

LPG 2

39 of 204 Polling Stations:

Lawyer Boateng 59.53%

Adoumi 39.84%

Abenase M/A Primary

Expected =658

Votes Cast =

Lawyer Kwabena Boateng= 226

CPP = 1

Engineer Aduomi =

CPP =0

NPP = 131

Aduomi = 142

Fred =1

Rejected= 2

C.A C

TOTAL =476

Cast = 296

CPP =1

LPG = 0r

IND ,= 1

NPP =170

Aduomi = 122

KWAMO M/A JHS B

Aduomi = 60

Lawyer =112

90 of 204 Polling Stations:

Lawyer Boateng 58.09%

Adoumi 40.86%