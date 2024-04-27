Commercial drivers at Ejisu in the Ashanti region will embark on an industrial action beginning next Monday over escalating fuel prices.

This decision is backed by deep concerns regarding the recent fuel price increases.

The Ejisu Municipal Vice-Chairman of the local union, Michael Fosu, says they have received no meaningful response despite numerous attempts to communicate their challenges and engage with relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Transport.

“We have sent letters to transport operator leaders and local government representatives but are yet to receive a satisfactory resolution. Despite our attempts to engage with relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Transport, we have been met with silence and threats of legal repercussions if we adjust our fares independently,” he said.

Fuel prices have surged by 7 cedis since February. Petrol now sells at 14.99 per liter while Diesel is pegged at 14.70 per liter.

This soaring prices is squeezing profit margins of commercial drivers.

Michael emphasized the severe impact and their inability to cover basic expenses due to the fuel price increment.

“The recent increase in fuel prices has significantly impacted our income, as a substantial portion is now diverted towards fuel expenses on a daily basis. Maintaining our vehicles has become increasingly challenging due to financial constraints. Amidst rising costs across the board, managing a household and supporting our family has become an even greater struggle,” he mentioned.

Michael also expressed concern about the potential impact of their strike on passengers.

However, he believes that by taking this action, passengers will better understand the challenges they face and empathize with them, which can ultimately lead to increased pressure on the government to find a resolution.

“If we opt to cease our operations, it will undoubtedly impact our passengers who rely on our services for their transportation requirements. By taking this collective action, we believe our passengers will emphasize with our plight and join us in urging the government to find a better solution, as they too will feel the repercussions of any disruption in transportation services,” he highlighted.

According to Michael Fosu, the drivers are willing to adjust fares in line with fuel price fluctuation but require clear communication and cooperation from the government.

” If the government reduces fuel prices, we will gladly reduce transportation fares to alleviate the burden on passengers but if fuel prices continue to rise unchecked, we will have no choice than to raise fares to cover our costs,” he asserted.

The drivers are therefore calling on the government to engage in a meaningful dialogue with them for a better resolution.