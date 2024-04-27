The Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana – Goaso Diocese in the Ahafo Region, Rt. Rev. Christopher Kwesi Dadson, has appealed to the Electoral Commission (EC) to prioritize transparency in all electoral processes for this year’s general elections to help curb violence.

He made the appeal during the 9th Annual Synod Conference of the Methodist Church Goaso Diocese held at Kenyasi.

Speaking to Adom News, he said that ensuring transparency in all electoral procedures is crucial for achieving violence-free elections in December.

The Bishop stated that, with transparency, all political parties would be more likely to accept the election results without resorting to violence, thus preserving the country’s peace.

He also urged politicians to refrain from making statements during their campaigns that could incite violence.

Meanwhile, Barima Twereko Ampem, the Paramount Chief of the Ahafo Ntotroso Traditional Council, also voiced concerns about election violence and its repercussions on individuals, communities, and the nation as a whole.

He called on clergy and chiefs to step up efforts to educate people about the dangers of election violence for a violent free election on December 7.

