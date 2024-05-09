Kenneth Kuranchie, the Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Searchlight Newspaper, has been directed by the Supreme Court to adjust two of his claims in a legal action aimed at disqualifying former President John Mahama from contesting the 2024 Presidential elections.

Kuranchie’s lawsuit, similar to one dismissed by the apex Court in November 2023, challenges Mahama’s eligibility for re-election in 2024.

Among the reliefs sought, Kuranchie is requesting a declaration that, according to Article 66(1) of the 1992 Constitution, a presidential term is four years.

During the court session on Wednesday, May 8, Kuranchie, who is also a private legal practitioner, requested permission to expand two of his reliefs by adding additional constitutional provisions. This request was unopposed by the Respondents: Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, Counsel for former President John Mahama – Tony Lithur, and Lawyer for the Speaker of Parliament- Thaddeus Sory.

According to EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent Murtala Inusah, the panel chaired by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo with Justices Mariama Owusu, Avril Lovelace-Johnson, Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Samuel Asiedu, Ernest Gaewu, and Yaw Darko Asare ordered Kuranchie to amend his claims by May 10, 1014.

During the hearing, Kuranchie, representing himself, expressed his intention to expand the first two reliefs aimed at disqualifying Mahama from contesting.

The reliefs he sought to expand are:

1. A declaration that, according to Article 66(1) and (2) of the 1992 Constitution, a person seeking a second presidential term must be a sitting president.

2. A declaration that, according to Article 66(1) and (2) of the 1992 Constitution, a second presidential term must be consecutive to the first term.

The lawsuit named the Attorney General, former President John Agyekum Kuffuor, former President John Dramani Mahama, and Parliament of Ghana as the first to fourth Respondents respectively.

The reliefs sought by the Plaintiff include:

– Declarations regarding the interpretation of Article 66(1) and (2) of the 1992 Constitution.

– Declarations regarding the role of Parliament in supervising former Presidents of Ghana.

– Orders directed at various defendants related to parliamentary approval and disclosure of engagements subsequent to leaving office.

The Supreme Court has set the next hearing for May 10, 1014, to review Kuranchie’s amended claims.

