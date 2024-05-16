Tensions soared at the Achimota District Court on Thursday during the hearing of a high-profile case involving the murder of a soldier in a land dispute at Kasoa Millennium City.

The suspect, Benlord Ababio, a chief and alleged land guard, faced charges for fatally shooting the military officer who had intervened in the land dispute.

The courtroom atmosphere turned volatile when family members of the slain soldier launched a physical attack on Chief Benlord Ababio outside the premises of the court.

While he was being paraded following a court break, the irate family members confronted Ababio, loudly accusing him of responsibility for the soldier’s death.

The situation quickly escalated with the family hurling items and throwing punches at the suspect who was swiftly whisked away.

Meanwhile, the court security intervened to restore order.

The case is set to resume next week.

SEE ALSO