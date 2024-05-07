The family of a soldier who was shot and killed in front of a police station at Millennium City has been denied permission to hold a one-week memorial service.

The police authorities have cited “security concerns” as the reason for their decision, sparking outrage and disappointment among the family and friends of the deceased.

The soldier, who was identified as Michael Danso was killed in a tragic incident with circumstances surrounding his death still unclear, and an investigation is ongoing.

The family had planned to hold a one-week memorial service to honour the soldier’s memory and pay their respects.

However, the Police have refused to grant them permission, citing fears that the gathering could turn violent or attract unwanted attention.

The police have promised to continue investigating the incident and have assured the family that they will do everything in their power to ensure justice is served.

However, for now, the family’s plans to hold a memorial service have been put on hold.

