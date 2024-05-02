Security analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa has asserted there could be more people involved in the killing of a soldier at Millennium City.

Dr Bonaa said he doesn’t think the suspect, Benlord Ababio acted alone, adding there could be a cartel of hardened criminals.

“I think that apart from the suspect who murdered in cold blood this military officer, he didn’t work alone, he worked with other people.

“If you know the way these land guards operate, they operate like terrorists, they come fully armed and terrorise everybody. For them to shoot in the full glare of the police means that these are hardened criminals,” he said in an interview on Accra-based TV3.

The soldier, Lance Corporal Michael Danso was shot on Tuesday at Millennium City over an alleged land dispute around 4:20 pm.

Preliminary investigation revealed that, the deceased accompanied his colleague who owns a half plot of land to the area when the incident occurred.

He was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa for treatment but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Benlord Ababio has since been arrested and is currently in Police custody, assisting with investigations.

