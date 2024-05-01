Kasoa: One arrested over shooting of military officer

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect connected to the shooting of a military officer at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The military officer, believed to be in his late 30s, was fatally shot, while two other officers who were with him escaped unharmed.

According to a Police statement, initial investigations suggest that the suspect, identified as Benlord Ababio, allegedly shot the soldier at Millennium City in Kasoa on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, around 4:20 pm.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds and was swiftly taken to the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa for urgent medical attention.

Sadly, despite medical efforts, he was later pronounced dead by healthcare providers.

“Suspect Benlord Ababio is currently in custody assisting Police investigation.

“The leadership of the Police Service is in touch with the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces as investigation into the incident continues,” the police statement read.

The deceased military man, until his death on April 30, was in the company of two other officers who drove to the area to find a lasting solution to the matter having already lodged a first complaint at the Millennium City District Police Command.

The officers who were in a Toyota Rav 4 with registration number GR 3591-24 upon reaching the said land met some individuals working on the land and ordered them to stop while lodging a second complaint at the Millennium City District Police station but were met by the Gyasehene of Millennium City Benlord Ababio who insisted they don’t go to the station to lodge another complain.

After refusing to adhere to the plea of the chief, he fired at the vehicle of the officers from behind when they decided to go to the Divisional Command since efforts at the District command had not yielded any result leading to the death of one of the officers.

