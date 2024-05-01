The Millennium City District Police Command has arrested one Benlord Ababio, also known as Nana Ben, the suspect in the killing of a military officer over land dispute.

In the late hours of Tuesday, April 30, Nana Ben, who doubles as the Gyasehene of Millinneum City allegedly opened fire on the vehicle containing three officers, killing one instantly.

The deceased was shot behind the wheels of his private Toyota RAV4 car with registration number GR 3591-24.

According to Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei who followed the story, the dispute stemmed from a land tussle between the deceased military officer and some alleged illegal developers.

As the officers proceeded to the regional command to lodge a complaint, an eyewitness who spoke to Adom News said Benlord threatened to deal with them if they do not stop pursuing the land and police case.

As his threats went unanswered, he reportedly trailed them from behind and opened fire at the car.

He reportedly shot the deceased who was driving about 7 times in the head and chest area, causing the car to crush into a gutter.

The colleague officers managed to flee the scene.

The wounded officer was rushed to the mother and child hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the 37 military hospital.