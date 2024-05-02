Leader of Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, says the beef between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale is good for artistes like Black Sherif.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Ajagurajah said Black Sherif should pray the Ghanaian music giants remain at loggerheads with each other.

According to him, their beef has created a market for Black Sherif to thrive because fans of both dancehall musicians listen to his music.

“If Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were friends, Blacko would have never blown as an artiste. Blacko should thank God that Shatta and Stonebwoy are beefing each other. Black Sherif does not have listeners. His listeners are both fans of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy” he stated.

Ajagurajah also mentioned that, other artistes are also taking advantage of their beef and are breaking through.

According to the man of God, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy will never end their beef because of the spiritual battle in the towns they represent.

Ajagurajah categorically stated that, fight between Ashaiman and Nima is spiritual, thus there will be no peace between the two musicians.

“The spirit that looks after Ashaiman and Nima are at loggerheads and it goes way back to how Kwame Nkrumah designed these two towns. Shatta and Stonebwoy will never unite and it’s the best for the industry” he added.

