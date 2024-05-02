Ghana’s ‘Rockstar’ Kuami Eugene is gearing up to dazzle fans at the highly anticipated ‘Ghana to the World 2024: Back to the Future’ concert in New York City on June 22, 2024 at the Palladium Times Square.

Joining a stellar lineup of musical talents, Kuami Eugene will take centre stage to deliver a show-stopping performance with some of his biggest hits.

Kuami Eugene, known for his soulful vocals and catchy melodies, will treat the audience to an array of chart-topping singles, including “Monica,” “Wish Me Well,” “Obiaato,” and “Open Gate.”

Fans can also expect electrifying performances of collaborative tracks such as “Cryptocurrency” and “Bunker,” showcasing Kuami Eugene’s versatility as an artiste.

Sharing the stage with Kuami Eugene are renowned artistes such as Itz Tiffany, Joey B, and Keche amongst other stars set to be disclosed ahead of the show. Also gracing the event are music group 4×4.

With such an eclectic mix of musical talents, the concert promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Ghanaian music and culture.

As excitement mounts for the concert, attendees can look forward to an evening filled with vibrant music, energetic performances, and a sense of nostalgia with the theme: of the iconic Azonto era and honours the legacy of Castro ‘Underfire.’

The ‘Ghana to the World 2024’ concert is brought to you by Inside LLC, a leading entertainment company dedicated to showcasing the best of Ghanaian talent to global audiences.

With a track record of producing unforgettable events that bridge cultures and celebrate diversity, Inside LLC is committed to elevating the profile of Ghanaian music on the international stage.

Through their innovative approach and passion for excellence, Inside LLC CEO, Nana B. Gyimah continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, providing platforms for artistes like Kuami Eugene to shine on a global scale.

