Hearts of Oak assistant coach, Abdul Rahim Bashiru has expressed frustration following their 1-0 loss to Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

Issa Ibrahim scored the only goal in the second half as Ibrahim Tanko’s side recorded all three points.

Despite promising attempts from Salim Adams and Linda Ntange, the team failed to find the net, leading to their defeat.

“We started so well. We even should have finished the game in the first half,” Bashiru told Star Times in a post-match interview.

“We had some decent chances but couldn’t convert. In the second half, we controlled the game but couldn’t score. I don’t know why. We tried and tried, but they defended well, and their goalkeeper performed admirably.”

He added, “There were plenty of chances, and we should have capitalized on them. I don’t believe they outplayed us. They simply took their chance and scored, and that made the difference.”

This loss marked their fifth in six matches under Ivorian trainer Aboubakar Outtarra.

Hearts of Oak, who now sit 12th on the Premier League log with 35 points, will seek to break their poor run of form in their next match against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park in the matchday 29 games this weekend.