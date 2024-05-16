The upcoming matches for Matchday 30 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League are set to take place at various stadiums this weekend.

The action kicks off on Friday, May 17th, as Nations FC play host to Accra Lions at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex. The match is scheduled to start at 15:00 GMT.

Saturday will witness Berekum Chelsea facing off against Asante Kotoko at the Golden City Park, while Legon Cities and Great Olympics clash at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu. Both matches are set to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

Sunday’s fixtures include Hearts of Oak hosting Aduana FC at the Accra Sports Stadium, and Nsoatreman FC welcoming Bibiani Gold Stars to the Prof. Nana Amoah Kronmansah II Park.

Bechem United will play Karela United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, and defending champions Medeama SC will take on Real Tamale United at Akoon Park.

Meanwhile, FC Samartex will host Bofoakwa Tano at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, and Dreams FC will face Heart of Lions at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

All Sunday matches are also scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

Full Fixtures: